Head Coaches Dan Mullen and Spencer Danielson Speak After UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos Matchup
The UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos' final regular season clash as members of the Mountain West Conference is now in the books. It ended with Broncos once again coming out victorious by a score of 56 - 31. The loss was a huge boost for Boise State in the Mountain West and irreparably damaged any hopes that the Rebels had of earning a College Football Playoff bid this season. However, there is still a chance that these two teams find each other back in the Mountain West Championship game for the third straight season this year. So there is a chance these teams do meet again this year. With, what might have been the biggest regular season game of the year in the Mountain West over, both head coaches spoke about the game. Rebels head coach Dan Mullen spoke about the loss and Broncos' head coach Spencer Danielson about the win.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Their Week 8 Loss
“You can’t obviously make the mistakes we did and expect to win a football game,” Mullen said. “It starts with coaching, making sure everyone is in the right position. You definitely can’t give up more than 10 yards a play and over 200 yards rushing in a big game. We had opportunities at different points but you have to make a play.
We’ve been saying, ‘Hey, we’re finding ways to win even though we hadn’t played exceptionally well.’ Well, against a really good football team — and that’s a really good team — you make mistakes and it all catches up with you. It certainly did today.”
Boise State Broncos Head Coach Spencer Danielson On Their Week 8 Win
“We did make a good amount mistakes in the game," Danielson said. "We still had some penalties, turnovers, things that can’t happen. But what I am so proud of our team for is they never flinched. They stayed in the fight, had a really good second half, and we made some plays when we needed to make some plays. I’m proud of the effort and mentality our team played with. That’s something we’ve been trying to build all season long, and in all three phases our guys didn’t flinch, they kept swinging. We played with effort and mentality, and I’m proud of how our guys finished.”
