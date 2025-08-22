How To Watch: Former UNLV Rebel Jackson Woodard Suits Up In NFL Preseason Week 3: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions
Game Preview
In 2024, former UNLV Rebels star linebacker Jackson Woodard had arguably the best defensive season in the history of the program. It culminated with him being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. It was an incredible season that seemed to ensure him a spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, in a bit of a surprising turn of events, the draft concluded without him hearing his name called. Nevertheless, it didn't take long for him to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. Then, in a shocking move, he was cut before even making it through rookie minicamp in Seattle. Again, he was scooped up quickly. This time by the Houston Texans.
So far in Houston this preseason, he has been underwhelming. While he hasn't looked bad and has actually held his own in pass coverage, he has totaled just two tackles. He is definitely on the team's roster bubble and not a lock to be on their 53-man roster after final cuts next Tuesday. A big game could go a long way towards securing him a spot on the team. At the very least, it could help him make the Texans' practice squad.
This is a massive game for Woodard and his NFL future. We will be watching closely as he matches up against the Detroit Lions' backup offense. We already know he's a good football player; he just has to show that he can physically keep up with NFL athletes. What lacks in athletic upside, he has always made up for with intelligence, work ethic, and uncanny playmaking instincts.
How to Watch
What: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: Local Broadcasting
Live Stream: ESPN Unlimited
Players to Watch
Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans - The Texans have a deep depth chart at the linebacker position, but that doesn't mean that Woodard can't carve out a role on the team. There will also be a lot of other teams around the league watching him play, knowing that he's on the roster bubble. He needs to come out and play well. If he does that, even if he doesn't end up in Houston, he should be picked up and added to an NFL roster.
Other Ways to Follow
