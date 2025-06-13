How to Watch Javin White In UFL Championship: Michigan Panthers vs. DC Defenders
An all-time great UNLV Rebels football star gets his shot to win a UFL championship this weekend. Former 2010 All-Decade linebacker Javin White now plays for the UFL's Michigan Panthers after bouncing around professional leagues, including a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, since graduation from UNLV. We have covered him extensively this week and followed his journey to the championship.
Last week, the Panthers knocked off the Birmingham Stallions who were three-time defending champions. They pulled off the victory on the back of their stifling defense that sealed the game with a late turnover. They now have just the DC Defenders to defeat to bring home the championship. White and the Panthers are the favorites to win the game.
How To Watch DC Defenders vs. Michigan Panthers
What: DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers
When: Saturday, June 14
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, Missouri
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN+ and Disney+
Players To Watch
Javin White, Michigan Panthers - This one goes without saying. We will all be tuning in to cheer on the former Rebel linebacker. This could end up being the biggest moment in his football career. Surely, the UNLV faithful will be behind him.
Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers - We are doing things a bit differently this time. Usually, we focus on a player from each team, but Nacua is worth mentioning. He's a Las Vegas kid who White calls a big brother. Nacua is the star safety of the Panthers and the leader of the defense. You are in for an impressive defensive display from this duo on Saturday.