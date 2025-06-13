UNLV Rebels

How to Watch Javin White In UFL Championship: Michigan Panthers vs. DC Defenders

Former UNLV star linebacker Javin White leads the Michigan Panthers into the UFL Championship against the DC Defenders, with kickoff set for Saturday night on ABC.

Mark Morales-Smith

Detailed view of a UFL logo on the goal post padding during the game between the California Redwoods against the Las Vegas Locomotives in the inaugural United Football League game at Sam Boyd Stadium. Las Vegas defeated California 30-17.
Detailed view of a UFL logo on the goal post padding during the game between the California Redwoods against the Las Vegas Locomotives in the inaugural United Football League game at Sam Boyd Stadium. Las Vegas defeated California 30-17. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
An all-time great UNLV Rebels football star gets his shot to win a UFL championship this weekend. Former 2010 All-Decade linebacker Javin White now plays for the UFL's Michigan Panthers after bouncing around professional leagues, including a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, since graduation from UNLV. We have covered him extensively this week and followed his journey to the championship.

Last week, the Panthers knocked off the Birmingham Stallions who were three-time defending champions. They pulled off the victory on the back of their stifling defense that sealed the game with a late turnover. They now have just the DC Defenders to defeat to bring home the championship. White and the Panthers are the favorites to win the game. 

How To Watch DC Defenders vs. Michigan Panthers

What: DC Defenders vs Michigan Panthers

When: Saturday, June 14

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, Missouri 

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+ and Disney+

Players To Watch

Javin White, Michigan Panthers -  This one goes without saying. We will all be tuning in to cheer on the former Rebel linebacker. This could end up being the biggest moment in his football career. Surely, the UNLV faithful will be behind him. 

Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers - We are doing things a bit differently this time. Usually, we focus on a player from each team, but Nacua is worth mentioning. He's a Las Vegas kid who White calls a big brother. Nacua is the star safety of the Panthers and the leader of the defense. You are in for an impressive defensive display from this duo on Saturday. 

