How To Watch: Mountain West Championship: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos: Friday, December 5

Game Preview

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the UNLV Rebels football team, but they won their final four games of the season to bring them into a four-way tie at the top of the Mountain West Conference with a 6 - 2 conference record. The metrics of the Mountain West tiebreaker determined that they deserve to be in the Mountain West Championship Game.

They will face a familiar foe in the championship game when they take on the other winners of the tiebreaker, the Boise State Broncos. After losing to the Broncos in the Mountain West Championship in two consecutive seasons, this will be the Rebels' last chance to get revenge on the Broncos because Boise State will be leaving for the Pac-12 in 2026.

Boise State, like UNLV, beat out the San Diego State Aztecs and the New Mexico Lobos to secure a spot in this game. They finished 8 - 4 on the season, compared to the Rebels, who finished 10 - 2. However, the Broncos' non-conference losses came to the South Florida Bulls and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In the midst of a contentious split with the Mountain West, there is nothing that Boise State would want more than to win their third consecutive football championship on their way out. It will be up to UNLV to prevent that.

How To Watch

What: Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports

Players to Watch

Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - The Rebels' star running back is coming off a monster four-touchdown game that helped them secure their spot in this game. When these teams faced off earlier in the season, Jet had one of his worst games of the season. He only managed 38 yards on 11 carries at 3.5 yards per carry, and caught just two passes for six yards. His only saving grace was a touchdown run. If UNLV is going to win the Mountain West Championship, Thomas is going to have to play better in this game.

Maddux Madsen, Boise State Broncos - Last time these teams faced off, Madsen had a big game, throwing for 253 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and rushing for an additional 23 yards. However, he has not played since getting injured against the Fresno State Bulldogs back on November 1. How and if he plays will have a significant impact on the outcome of this game. The Rebels cannot let him go off again in this game unless they want to lose to the Broncos again.

Other Ways To Follow

Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

More UNLV Rebels On SI News