Is UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen A Good Fit For The Arkansas Razorbacks Job?
Here we are again, as this seems to be becoming a weekly occurrence. The Arkansas Razorbacks have fired their head coach, Sam Pittman, and guess whose name has been brought up as a potential replacement? That's right, UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen. No matter how many times he clearly states that he has no interest in leaving UNLV this offseason, this has continued to happen with every Power 4 job that has come available.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek spoke about what the team is looking for in a head coach, and Mullen seems to fit the bill. This caused Arkansas Razorbacks On SI to chime in on this rumor. You already know what our take is on this; here's theirs.
Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's Comments On Targeting A New Head Coach
"I think you have to have someone, first and foremost, that's a proven winner and proven that they can build a program," Yurachek said. "Someone that can come in and establish what your culture is going to be as a football program on both sides of the ball and special teams. You want somebody that that has some energy and can re-energize this program and re-energize our fan base.
Ties to what means to compete within the Southeastern Conference is really key. Probably the keyest thing is, they've got to be able to embrace and adapt to what is a changing environment in college athletics, and to be able to have some advanced scouting that's really in-depth, and you can go headfirst into the transfer portal."
Arkansas Razorbacks On SI On Why The Team Should Want Mullen
"Recognized as an offensive innovator, Mullen became known as a quarterback whisperer for the development of quarterbacks such as Tim Tebow, Chris Relf, Tyler Russell, Dak Prescott, Nick Fitzgerald and Kyle Trask.
With Urban Meyer's guidance, Mullen was one of the top architects in popularizing the spread-option attack at two separate SEC programs.
Mullen would give Arkansas a specific offensive identity that would bring clarity, creativity, and quarterback development to a program that desperately needs it."
Arkansas Razorbacks On SI On Why Mullen Should Want To Coach Arkansas
"Despite the past 14 seasons of mediocrity, Arkansas has proven it can be a contender in the SEC and with the right coach, it can be a Top 25 program again. Mullen’s track record strongly suggests he can elevate a middle-tier SEC team into national relevance.
His biggest challenge at Arkansas will be his ability to connect with top boosters and re-energizing a fanbase that has become apathetic in its lengthy struggle to remain competitive.
If he can win the press conference, then Mullen will have all resources necessary to bring Arkansas back as contenders in the SEC."
