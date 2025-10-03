Why UNLV coach Dan Mullen checks all boxes for Arkansas Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas transitions to an interim stint under Bobby Petrino, it gives time for athletics director Hunter Yurachek and the school's Board of Trustees to vet available candidates.
When Yurachek illustrated what characteristics he will be looking for in Arkansas' next coach, he gave four pillars the top candidate will need to have.
"I think you have to have someone, first and foremost, that's a proven winner and proven that they can build a program," Yurachek said Monday. "Someone that can come in and establish what your culture is going to be as a football program on both sides of the ball and special teams. You want somebody that that has some energy and can re-energize this program and re-energize our fan base.
"Ties to what means to compete within the Southeastern Conference is really key. Probably the keyest thing is, they've got to be able to embrace and adapt to what is a changing environment in college athletics, and to be able to have some advanced scouting that's really in-depth, and you can go headfirst into the transfer portal."
The hire that meets each bullet point is former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen.
SEC Experience and Success
Mullen enjoyed consistent success at Mississippi State, a program with similar recruiting challenges to Arkansas. He led the Bulldogs to its most transformative eras in the program’s history by redefining what was possible in Starkville.
He led the Bulldogs to eight straight bowl games after taking over in 2009, leading the school to a No. 1 national ranking in 2014 in the inaugural College Football Playoffs poll.
When he took over the struggling Mississippi State program, his presence injected competitiveness and by Year 2, the Bulldogs recorded their first 9-win season since 1999 with a Gator Bowl win over Michigan.
During the 2014 dream season led by Dak Prescott, the Bulldogs surged to a 10–3 record and spent five weeks ranked No. 1 in both major polls, the first time the program had ever reached that pinnacle.
That season included wins over LSU, Texas A&M, and Auburn, and earned Mullen SEC Coach of the Year honors. Despite faltering late in the year, the Bulldogs finished the season ranked No. 11 nationally and played in the Orange Bowl.
Mullen had just one losing regular season in Starkville going 69–46 overall before returning to Florida, the school that made him a rising coaching star.
With the Gators, he posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons to begin his tenure, won the SEC East in 2020, and reached three New Year’s Six bowls. However, his tenure will be remembered for the final two years where players were undisciplined starting with shoegate against LSU in 2020.
Great fit for Arkansas?
Recognized as an offensive innovator, Mullen became known as a quarterback whisperer for the development of quarterbacks such as Tim Tebow, Chris Relf, Tyler Russell, Dak Prescott, Nick Fitzgerald and Kyle Trask.
With Urban Meyer's guidance, Mullen was one of the top architects in popularizing the spread-option attack at two separate SEC programs.
Mullen would give Arkansas a specific offensive identity that would bring clarity, creativity, and quarterback development to a program that desperately needs it.
Since Arkansas arrived in the SEC in 1992, it has often embraced an underdog mentality under coaches such as Houston Nutt and Petrino to rise to national relevance from 1998-2011.
Mullen's experience in helping Mississippi State thrive in the SEC while not being a traditional powerhouses is a testament to his ability to evaluate talent and scheme around deficiencies his roster might have.
If he is hired at Arkansas, he understands how to build a strong culture in one of the toughest conferences to win in year over year by maximizing resources at his disposal while also punching above his weight class.
In the College Football Playoff era, Mullen is one of very few coaches with multiple wins against AP Top 10 teams (eight). The only active FBS coaches with more wins vs. AP Top 10 teams than Mullen in the Playoff era are Kirby Smart (21), Ryan Day (16) and Dabo Swinney (14), according to Saturday Down South.
Despite the past 14 seasons of mediocrity, Arkansas has proven it can be a contender in the SEC and with the right coach, it can be a Top 25 program again. Mullen’s track record strongly suggests he can elevate a middle-tier SEC team into national relevance.
His biggest challenge at Arkansas will be his ability to connect with top boosters and re-energizing a fanbase that has become apathetic in its lengthy struggle to remain competitive.
If he can win the press conference, then Mullen will have all resources necessary to bring Arkansas back as contenders in the SEC.