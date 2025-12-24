"It Would Be Surprising To See Ohio Ready For This Game Against" The UNLV Rebels

The UNLV Rebels are just hours away from playing in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats tonight on ESPN. All the predictions are now set. We have another that favors the Rebels here, so we are finishing strong. This should be a competitive game between two very good teams. However, the release of Ohio head coach Brian Smith definitely should have an impact on this game. The latest prediction we are covering comes from Adam Burke of VSiN.

VSiN On The Controversy Surrounding The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

"Now that we know about what happened with Bobcats head coach Brian Smith, the focus can finally be on the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl. The UNLV vs. Ohio matchup serves as the nightcap of the ESPN tripleheader of bowl games on Tuesday with a 9 p.m. ET kickoff in the Lone Star State. It seems like the former Ohio head coach liked to put a little something extra in his coffee in the office.

Ohio University put Smith on administrative leave and the circumstances were shrouded in secrecy for a while, until late last week the school released that Smith had been reprimanded multiple times for consuming alcohol in his office at the football facility. We also found out that he was having an improper relationship with a student. DC John Hauser had already been named the interim head coach, so that hasn’t changed during the bowl prep period. But, it’s a big story and a big distraction for the Bobcats and something that UNLV hasn’t had to contend with at all."

VSiN's Prediction On The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"It would be surprising to see Ohio ready for this game against UNLV. With a national coaching search in progress just a year after Tim Albin left, a lot of players are likely to leave the program and may be sour about how everything has gone down at the end of this season. Last year’s team won the MAC. This year’s team did not. That’s always the goal. Meanwhile, UNLV has serious program momentum and Mullen has an enormous coaching advantage here.

Pick: UNLV -6.5"

Even though we don't get a precise score here, they believe that UNLV is going to win this game handily. With the Rebels being the favorites, they believe that they will win by no less than a touchdown based on the -6.5 point spread. It's interesting that this is one of the few predictions that has weighed the issues with their head coach heavily. We agree that it should be a major factor in this game. If you want to know where we landed with our final score, check out our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction here.



