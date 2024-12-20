Jacob De Jesus' Daughter's Heartfelt Words For Her LA Bowl MVP Dad Is The Best Thing You Will See Today
UNLV WR Jacob De Jesus had one particular person in attendance at last night's LA Bowl who just might be his biggest fan, his daughter, Mimi (short for Amelia). It was extra special for De Jesus to have his family in attendance after losing his father in the middle of this season. Earlier in his collegiate career, he proposed to his girlfriend on the field with his daughter in attendance. “I’m cheering for UNLV because I love my daddy,” she said last night before showing off some of her dance and cheer moves. De Jesus’ daughter was born in August of 2020.
De Jesus had a monster game in UNLV’s 24-13 victory over the California Golden Bears in the 2024 LA Bowl. The young playmaker secured two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also chipped in with a few huge punt returns, including one that set up UNLV’s final score, a field goal, which made it a two-possession game, which essentially ended any hope of a Cal comeback.
Although Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, Ricky White III, skipped the LA Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, UNLV’s Special Teams department didn’t seem to be lacking last night. Fake punts, long punt returns, and long field goals played a key role in the Rebels’ victory.
De Jesus was named the Player of the Game after accumuiating 142 all-purpose yards from scrimmage and scoring the go-ahead touchdown.
