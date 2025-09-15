Mountain West Roundup: A Recap Of All Week 3 Mountain West Football Games
The UNLV Rebels had their bye in Week 3 after moving their scheduled game against the Idaho State Bengals to Week 0 due to a scheduling conflict with the superfight that saw Canelo Alvarez lose to the undefeated Bud Crawford. While the Rebels were resting up and preparing for Week 4, there were still plenty of games being played by their Mountain West Conference foes. This is how all the games featuring Mountain West teams played out this weekend.
New Mexico Lobos @ UCLA Bruins
The Lobos went to UCLA and beat down the Bruins by a score of 35 - 10. It would have been nice to see UCLA win the game and look good doing it to make the Rebels' Week 3 victory look better, but that wasn't the case. This was such a brutal loss that it resulted in the firing of UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster. Since the firing, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen's name has popped up as a potential candidate.
Utah Utes @ Wyoming Cowboys
As expected, the No. 20-ranked Utes beat up on the Cowboys this weekend in a 31 - 6 victory. That shouldn't necessarily be viewed as an indictment of Wyoming, which still has a chance to be one of the better teams in the Mountain West. They currently sit with a 2 - 1 record. Wyoming is the first Mountain West team on the Rebels schedule.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada suffered a tough loss to Middle Tennessee this weekend by a score of 14 - 13. They are looking like they will likely be one of the worst teams in the Mountain West again this season. The Rebels should have no issue bringing the Fremont Cannon home again this season.
Air Force Falcons @ Utah State Aggies
Utah State knocked off Air Force in a 49 - 30 barn burner. Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes was the standout in this game, accounting for 331 total yards and five touchdowns. That offense could end up causing some trouble for the top teams in the Mountain West this season.
Southern Jaguars @ Fresno State Bulldogs
The Bulldogs demolished the Jags 56 - 7 on Saturday. This was a game that Fresno State was expected to dominate, and they did just that. So far this season, they have been looking like one of the top teams in the Mountain West.
Portland State Vikings @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Hawai'i had no issue with the winless Vikings, knocking them off by a score of 23 - 3. The Rainbow Warriors now move to 3 - 1 as they prepare for Mountain West play.
