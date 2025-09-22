Mountain West Roundup: A Recap Of All Week 4 Mountain West Games
We have extensively covered the UNLV Rebels' Week 4 victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. Now, they are heading into another bye as they prepare to kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Wyoming Cowboys when they return in Week 6. We need to take a look around the Mountain West and see what went down this weekend.
Idaho Vandals @ San Jose State Spartans
The Spartans pulled out their first win of the season in a high-scoring 31 - 28 victory over the Vandals in Week 4. They rode star running back Jabari Bates to victory as he carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Nevada actually had a lead heading into the fourth quarter of this matchup with the Hilltoppers and proceeded to get blown off the field in the game's final period. When the fourth quarter started, the Wolf Pack led 13 - 10. They ultimately ended up losing the game by a score of 31 - 16. Things continue to go from bad to worse for 1 - 3 Nevada.
Boise State Broncos @ Air Force Falcons
This is not the same Boise State team that we have seen over the past few seasons. Their defense has taken a significant step back. While their offense is still explosive and they did win this game by a score of 49 - 37, they could be ripe for the picking in Mountain West play for a team like the Rebels to knock them from the top of the Mountain.
McNeese Cowboys @ Utah State Aggies
The Aggies were able to dismantle the Cowboys in this one. They won the game in a blowout 48 - 7. It didn't matter if it was on the ground or through the air; Utah State was able to do whatever they wanted with very little resistance. They are looking like a potential surprise contender in the Mountain West this season at 3 - 1.
UTSA Roadrunners @ Colorado State Rams
It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Rams, who lost at close one at home to the Roadrunners by a score of 17 - 16. This is a game they should have been able to win, but they were gashed on the ground by running back Robert Henry Jr, who rushed for 144 yards and a TD.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Colorado Buffaloes
The Cowboys weren't able to get the win against Colorado and lost 37 - 20. They were picked apart through the air by quarterback Kaidon Salter, who threw for 304 yards and three TDs in this one.
California Golden Bears @ San Diego State Aztecs
Cal went on the road and got absolutely smoked by the Aztecs. They were shut out by a score of 34 - 0 for their first loss of the season. This win definitely puts San Diego State on the map. Wide receiver Jordan Napier dominated with nine receptions for 154 yards and a TD.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
The Bulldogs came away with a big road victory in this one, knocking off Hawai'i 23 - 21. That is not an easy place to go win. Their four wins match UNLV's for the most wins by a Mountain West team.
