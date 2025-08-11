Rebels Linebackers Coach Bam Amina Speaks On Replacing "UNLV Legend" Jackson Woodard
Last week was a big week for former UNLV Rebels star linebacker Jackson Woodard. Early in the week, he was named the Mountain West Male-Scholar Athlete of the Year for last season, and then on Saturday, he made his NFL Preseason debut with the Houston Texans. This comes after he had arguably the greatest defensive season in UNLV history last year, which culminated with him being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. His absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the Rebels' defense this season when it comes to both the x's and o's, and from a leadership standpoint.
The man who will be tasked with helping develop the next star linebacker in Las Vegas is new linebackers coach Bam Amina. He is one of the staff members who remain from the Barry Odom era at UNLV. Not only did new head coach Dan Mullen keep him on board, but he gave him a promotion from graduate assistant to linebackers coach. Recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal caught up with Amina and asked him how the team plans to replace Woodard's production this season.
Amina On Trying To Replace Woodard
"First of all, Jackson Woodard is everything you want in a player. He does everything the right way. I can’t wait to see how his NFL career goes. He’s a UNLV legend. I don’t tell our guys we need someone to be him or fill those shoes. We need someone to step up and take it to another level. Ultimately, that’s what you want. He set the standard. Now, we just want to take it to another level and then another level after that."
He's right. There is no replacing Woodard. Elite All-American caliber linebackers don't just grow on trees in the desert. However, the Rebels do have a handful of talented players who are more than capable of having an outstanding season of their own and finding success through hard work and doing their job. The player most likely to become a star this season at the position is Marsel McDuffie.
McDuffie is already being projected to be a potential breakout player and to make the All-Mountain West Team in 2025. He is expected to be a leader on the defense, both on and off the field, like Woodard was last season. However, he has to do it his own way and try to fill the shoes of the former Rebels' star.
