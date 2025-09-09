Safety Jaheem Joseph Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week For Week 2
In Week 2, the UNLV Rebels managed to come away with a big win against Big 10 foe the UCLA Bruins. The Rebels' defense dominated the Bruins in the first half, allowing just three points late in the second quarter. They allowed 20 points in the second half, but that was enough to come away with a much-needed win. There were a handful of potential options, but we have landed on safety Jaheem Joseph as the UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week.
This one was not an easy decision, but Joseph was the player who popped when watching the game, and he is well-deserving. He finished the game with six tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. There is a chance that the team doesn't win the game if that sack or fumble recovery doesn't happen. It was an incredible week for the safety that we pegged as a potential breakout star this season. He did not disappoint in what could end up being one of their biggest games of the year.
Others Earning Consideration
We have to start with the Rebels' best defender of the season so far. After calling out UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava for his mediocrity during the week leading up to the game, he sealed this win by picking him off on their final defensive play of the game. He also finished with five tackles. It was another impressive game from an impressive player who has already been making a strong case to be the 2025 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Safety Jake Pope also led the team in tackles in 11, which is a huge number. However, one of them was a solo tackle, which definitely held him back a bit here. Defensive back Andrew Powdrell actually had the most solo tackles with six and a total of nine. Prior to this game, he had just 14 total tackles on the season, so it was great to see him become a major contributor on defense this week.
He wasn't in the running, but we also want to mention Landen Thomas, who came away with a big sack in this one. Overall, it was a very strong game by this defense and the best game they've played this season, all things considered. They will get a week off for Week 3, as they already played their scheduled game against the Idaho State Bengals in Week 0 after moving the game to accommodate the Canelo Alvarez vs Bud Crawford superfight at their home field of Allegiant Stadium.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News