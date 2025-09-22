"The Best Act's The Final Act" For The UNLV Rebels In Week 4
The UNLV Rebels had a bit of a scare in Week 4, when they entered the fourth quarter on the road against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks down by 14 points. It took a miraculous comeback and huge plays on both sides of the ball to help them secure a wild victory. The Rebels went nine-for-nine on third down with the exception of the final drive, when they were just setting up the game-winning field goal. We saw incredible fourth-quarter plays by stars like quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jai'Den Thomas, safety Jaheem Joseph, and linebacker Marsel McDuffie.
What a game we all got to watch, and the Rebels should come out of this game a better team as they head into their regularly scheduled bye week. Following their second bye in three weeks, UNLV will kick off their Mountain West Conference schedule when they take on the Wyoming Cowboys. Following the big win over the RedHawks, which kept them undefeated in non-conference play, head coach Dan Mullen praised both his players and his coaching staff for getting a hard-fought win.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Rebels' Week 4 Win
"The best act's the final act it seems like when we're playing. I couldn't be more proud of these guys. We had every reason to point a finger, to start complaining and to lose composure (as coaches and players). I mean, I'm the closest one to losing composure, not them. The coaching staff was as cool as a cucumber. On offense, Miami was not going to let us push the ball down the field all day. Anthony and Coach (Corey) Dennis had a great game plan, making sure we were patient and taking what they gave us. Coach Mike Sollenne did a terrific job with the O-line in the second half, creating the run game, to find the run game and get it going.
Then all of a sudden, on our final drives they decided to play press-man on us and then boom, we immediately switched into scoring touchdowns. Coach (Paul) Guenther and his staff, where we at times looked like the Bad News Bears in the first half with penalties and giving up 300-plus yards, but then nothing in the second half. Talk about the coaching job they did, the players making adjustments and the composure they had. All of a sudden, we come out in the second half, thinking, 'all right, we're going to roll and blow this thing open.' Then 15 seconds later, we're down 14. No one flinched, they just kept doing their job in winning the game."
