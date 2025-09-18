The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Defense "Hasn't Been Great"
The UNLV Rebels are now just days away from facing off with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on the road in their Week 4 matchup. This is a game that the Rebels should be able to win, to give them more momentum heading into their Mountain West Conference schedule, which starts next week against the Wyoming Cowboys. However, right now the focus has to be on Miami (Ohio).
We recently did a deep dive into the Miami (Ohio) squad. They haven't been great so far at 0 - 2; however, they have also had to face two Power 4 teams. They have lost to both Wisconsin and Rutgers and looked bad doing it, especially on offense. The Rebels will look to continue that trend and break their losing streak against MAC opponents. Mountain West Connection also gave a rundown on the RedHawks and didn't exactly give a glowing review.
Mountain West Connection On Quarterback Dequan Finn
"Miami OH has stumbled out of the gates. They started their season with two losses to Wisconsin and Cincinnati. Transfer quarterback Dequan Finn from Baylor has led the offense. He has no passing touchdowns yet on the season, and the team has averaged 8.5 points per game and has only scored two touchdowns on the season."
On Wide Receiver Keith Reynolds
"Keith Reynolds has been Finn’s number one target. He’s hauled in seven receptions for 120 yards. All of those catches and yards came in the game last week against Rutgers. He is fast and is great at chunk plays."
On The RedHawks' Running Backs
"Miami OH rotates the running back position between Kenny Tracy and D’Shauntae Jones. Neither have been great to start, but they are certainly looking to bounce back."
On The Defense
"The defense hasn’t been that great either. They’ve allowed 387 yards per game, with struggles stopping the run game. They rank in the bottom 30 in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. They’ve been able to generate pressure on the quarterback, coming up with six sacks in their two games."
This is a similar take to what we had to say about Miami (Ohio). Their only hope of winning this game is if they can dominate the line on the defensive side of the ball and get a ton of pressure on Anthony Colandrea. Otherwise, this game could end up being a blowout. Especially if the UNLV defense continues to improve and stays disciplined against a running quarterback.
