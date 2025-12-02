The Mountain West Championship Game Is "Going To Be A Heavyweight Fight"
The UNLV Rebels will head to Boise to take on the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship Game this Friday. Leading up to the game, several Rebels spoke to the media. Head coach Dan Mullen spoke about the championship game and how he helped his team get there, while running back Jai'Den Thomas and linebacker Marsel McDuffie, who were both named to All-Mountain West teams today, also spoke about the upcoming matchup against the Broncos.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Limiting Jai'Den Thomas's Touches This Season
“Right or wrong, it has worked out for us,” Mullen said. “We have a lot of talented guys (on offense). Part of the management for me is the balance of that talent.
Part of it is to keep guys fresh. I don’t mind rolling through and getting them all touches. The benefit of that is if we have injuries or guys get banged up, others are prepared. They’ve been in situations. They’re ready for the moment.”
Mullen On Everyone Wanting To Get Touches
“I’m surprised I don’t have a line of 15 receivers outside my door on Sunday saying, ‘What’s going on? I want more touches. Everybody wants the ball.”
Mullen On Boise State Broncos Quarterback Maddux Madsen Returning For The Mountain West Championship Game
“He’s a veteran player. I think he’ll bring a huge lift to their team in his leadership. He’ll bring a huge lift to their crowd in the presence he’ll bring on the field.
You can see the emotion that has. It’s not just the talent or his ability to run the offense.”
Mullen On Focusing On Winning A Championship And Not The Fact That Boise State Is Leaving The Mountain West
“I don’t see it that way. I see it as we’re trying to win the championship.
In college football, only 10 teams will be crowned a champion – nine conference teams and a national champion. We have an opportunity to be one of the 10. I think that’s more of the focus this week than anything else.”
Rebels Linebacker Marsel McDuffie On The Mountain West Championship Game
“It’s going to be a heavyweight fight. They’re not going to lay down and make it easy for us. Going into their environment, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be rowdy.
We have to come ready to play. I know how it can get. Just stay even-keeled all night.”
McDuffie On How This Year Is Different
“My growth as a player, my knowledge, knowing the magnitude of certain games. Obviously, this is a big one. I have an idea of what to expect.
Not going to lie — this will be the biggest game I’ve ever (played in). I have yet to beat these guys.”
