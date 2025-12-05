The Rebels Have The "Recipe For A UNLV Outright Upset" In The Mountain West Championship Game

The UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos face off tonight, and we thought we were done covering predictions for the week. However, we came across one from Mike Calabrese of the Action Network. This is one of the best analyses we've seen all week, especially from a betting site. It's also a perfect opportunity to finish this week off on a high note with a positive prediction from someone other than us. This is a good one that the UNLV faithful will love.



Action Network's Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos



"When these two locked horns last season, UNLV closed as a four-point home 'dog in the regular season and a four-point road 'dog in the conference title game up at Boise. It dropped both games to the Broncos, 29-24, in October and 21-7 in December...



While the loss of McCoy hasn’t been felt much in the Broncos’ last two games against Colorado State and Utah State, his absence could show up on the tape in this one.



The Rams were starting a sawed-off freshman quarterback who could barely see over the line of scrimmage, and Utah State’s Bryson Barnes completed less than 50% of his attempts in his final three games.



Colandrea, meanwhile, has been a touchdown machine during the Rebels’ late-season surge. During their four-game win streak to close the regular season, he accounted for 11 total touchdowns while connecting on 66% of his attempts.



With Colandrea throwing into a depleted secondary, UNLV will have a chance to score north of 30 points for the second time this season against Boise.



It’ll come down to UNLV’s improved defense, but I think the quarterback uncertainty for Boise could lead to a slow start. If that’s the case and game flow allows the Rebels to run it at a high clip, while Boise is forced to throw into an improved UNLV pass defense…that’s the recipe for a UNLV outright upset.



Pick: UNLV+5.5 (Play to +5)"



They make a ton of great points that come at just the right time as anxiety sets in before game time. We agree that the Rebels absolutely have the recipe to for an outright upset in this game. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction for the Mountain West Championship Game, check it out here.

