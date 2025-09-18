The UNLV Rebels vs Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Point Spread "Simply Does Not Make A Lot Of Sense"
The UNLV Rebels hit the road this weekend to try to take down the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. While experts have been picking the Rebels to win this game all week, there has been a shift since the week has gone on. The narrative has gone from UNLV should win a hard-fought game, to the Rebels are going to blow out the RedHawks, and the Las Vegas line makes no sense. Currently, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line is set at -2.5 with UNLV being the favorite. This has been an easy pick for the experts. This is what Stat Salt had to say about this game and the line.
Stat Salt On The UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Rebels are coming off a 30-23 home win over the UCLA Bruins back on Sept. 6. They also beat Sam Houston State on the road 38-21 and FCS Idaho State 38-31 at home in late August. They are currently 53rd in the country with 35.3 points per game scored.
Defensively, the Rebels are allowing 25.0 points per game right now. The team has struggled as they are allowing 438.3 total yards per game (120th), with their pass defense needing to get some incompletions, as they are allowing a 61.4 completion percentage through the first three games. All signs are showing the UNLV Rebels should continue to step up and put themselves in good positions to win."
Stat Salt On The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
"The Miami RedHawks are looking for their first win of this season as they are coming off a 45-17 road loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The offense has been terrible as they are scoring only 8.5 points per game this year.
The RedHawks’ defense is tied for 113th with 31.0 points allowed per game. They are also allowing an average of 387.0 total yards per game (95th), which makes things more difficult. Their pass defense, in particular, has been holding its own, conceding 223.5 yards per game (86th). Their rush defense, allowing 163.5 yards per game, remains a focal point that the program needs to show improvement on."
Stat Salt's Prediction
"This simply does not make a lot of sense.UNLV is clearly the better team on both sides of the football and has the better quarterback, but it is somehow only slightly favored in this game. There is also no rest advantage as both teams were off last week and have not played on Sept. 6. Miami is winless, while UNLV is undefeated. Simply, take the UNLV Rebels to completely dominate on the road and continue their undefeated season at this point."
When a Las Vegas line doesn't make sense, that's always scary. They tend to know things that we don't know. However, we have to agree with this take. There is no reason that the Rebels shouldn't win this game by a comfortable margin.
