The UNLV Rebels "Will Enjoy An Easy Victory" In Week 11
The UNLV Rebels will look to bounce back in Week 11 from back-to-back losses when they go on the road to Fort Collins and face off with the Colorado State Rams. Even with the game less than a day away, there are still some predictions rolling in. Being that we weren't able to get to many this week, we are going to get one last one in before we get to the weekend. This last one comes from the betting outlet, Winners and Whiners and author Liam Keating. If you are planning on making a wager on the Rebels game this weekend, this is what they had to say, and it should make the UNLV faithful happy.
Winners and Whiners Prediction For the UNLV Rebels @ Colorado Rams In Week 11
"UNLV vs Colorado State Spread Pick
UNLV -4 (5 units)
Colorado State has been one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. They have struggled to score points as they average just 19 points per game. The defense has been really bad as they are one of the worst rush defenses. Opposing teams are having their way against them, and UNLV will enjoy an easy victory in this game. The Rebels have lost back-to-back games simply because their defense can’t get a stop. This is the worst offense that UNLV has faced this year, and they should be able to force a few turnovers and get the offense rolling, which ranks 37 points per game. UNLV ranks 32nd in rushing the ball and 42nd in passing. The Rebels will explode for a big point total that Colorado State won’t be able to compete with.
Take the Rebels to cover."
While we do not get an exact score here, they are projecting them to win by more than four points. Which is good advice for those of you who are looking to make a few bets this weekend. We have also projected them to win in our official Week 11 UNLV Rebels On SI prediction article. This is a game that the Rebels should be able to win and get things going back in the right direction. There is no doubt that we are on the same page with Winners and Whiners on this one, who have been pretty accurate when it comes to the Rebels so far this season.
