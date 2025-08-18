The UNLV Rebels Will Knock Off Big 10 Foes UCLA Bruins In Non-Conference Matchup
The UNLV Rebels football team will be playing the UCLA Bruins as part of their non-conference schedule this season. The Rebels will host their Big 10 foe on September 6 in a prime time game at 8:00 PM EST. This is a game that the UCLA faithful have clearly circled on their calendars as a big game. Despite being in a G5 conference like the Mountain West, UNLV is and has been the better team for a while now. Nevertheless, it seems our friends over at UCLA Bruins On SI are still under the delusion that the Bruins should win this game. They should not and will not beat the Rebels in their matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
UCLA On SI's Take
"Often considered as one of the least important games of the 2025 season, the Bruins should have a victory against the Rebels, but it also should still be a challenging win.
UCLA will have to travel for the first time this season, as they will be playing the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, and not having the crowd in their favor can be discouraging.
The Rebels are still definitely contenders to win this game, but they are unpredictable. As talked about by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, the Rebels have a ton of blue-chip players and more.
Depending on how their games one and two go against Idaho State and Sam Houston respectively, the Rebels might prove themselves to be a powerhouse and UCLA could have a really hard time against them.
Overall, the Bruins should still have a win against UNLV, but they are not a team to be underestimated. As long as Head Coach DeShaun foster keeps his teams guard up. the Bruins should be able to stay on track for a potential shocking playoff appearance and possibly a championship."
While they were respectful and gave the Rebels some credit, they didn't give them nearly enough. UNLV is the team that should and will win this game. It's understandable that a Big 10 team would think that they should win, but they will be in for a rude awakening when they make this trip to the desert. We expect Vegas to see it this way as well when the lines come out. The Rebels are a better team, more well-coached, and have home-field advantage. The Rebs will win this game.
