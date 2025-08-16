To Kick Off a Championship: Game Two VS UNLV
After adding Star QB Nico Iamaleava, having an amazing recruiting class, and keeping a good coach with the team in DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins are hopeful for a shot at a coveted National Championship trophy.
The path to victory is game by game, week by week, and in 2025 their second game is against the UNLV, Rebels. What can be expected, what projects victory, and what could pose a challenge?
Expectations
- Often considered as one of the least important games of the 2025 season, the Bruins should have a victory against the Rebels, but it also should still be a challenging win.
- Compared to the Utah Utes, who the Bruins should have a win against, the Rebels have burst onto the scene more recently, but have just switched head coaches after losing former Head Coach Barry Odom to Purdue.
- Odom had been replaced quite quickly with Dan Mullen, who had been working with the Florida Gators for a few years before taking the role, and he knows what tough competition looks like.
- Facing the Bruins, Mullen is certain to have prepared his team for the toughness of UCLA, and the game most likely will be a fight of grit over strategy.
Upsides and Advantages
- Star Transfer QB Nico Iamaleava will have had a week of in-game practice with his team, and should be well acquainted and connected with his new teammates and vice-versa.
- Aside from Iamaleava, the Bruins have two contending Doak Walker award running backs on their team ready to show out for a shot at the coveted award.
Challenges
- UCLA will have to travel for the first time this season, as they will be playing the Rebels at Alleigent Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, and not having the crowd in their favor can be discouraging.
- The Rebels are still definitely contenders to win this game, but they are unpredictable. As talked about by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, the Rebels have a ton of blue-chip players and more.
- Depending on how their games one and two go against Idaho State and Sam Houston respectively, the Rebels might prove themselves to be a powerhouse and UCLA could have a really hard time against them.
Overall, the Bruins should still have a win against UNLV, but they are not a team to be underestimated. As long as Head Coach DeShaun foster keeps his teams guard up. the Bruins should be able to stay on track for a potential shocking playoff appearance and possibly a championship.
