To Kick Off a Championship: Game Two VS UNLV

With experience and additions everywhere, the UCLA Bruins are hopeful for a college football national championship, and want to begin 2-0 a win over UNLV.

Nathan Berry

September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Brandon Stephens (20) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
After adding Star QB Nico Iamaleava, having an amazing recruiting class, and keeping a good coach with the team in DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins are hopeful for a shot at a coveted National Championship trophy.

The path to victory is game by game, week by week, and in 2025 their second game is against the UNLV, Rebels. What can be expected, what projects victory, and what could pose a challenge?

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster claps as he leaves the field after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Expectations

  • Often considered as one of the least important games of the 2025 season, the Bruins should have a victory against the Rebels, but it also should still be a challenging win.
  • Compared to the Utah Utes, who the Bruins should have a win against, the Rebels have burst onto the scene more recently, but have just switched head coaches after losing former Head Coach Barry Odom to Purdue.
  • Odom had been replaced quite quickly with Dan Mullen, who had been working with the Florida Gators for a few years before taking the role, and he knows what tough competition looks like.
  • Facing the Bruins, Mullen is certain to have prepared his team for the toughness of UCLA, and the game most likely will be a fight of grit over strategy.
September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Randall Goforth (3) reacts after intercepting a pass against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Upsides and Advantages

  • Star Transfer QB Nico Iamaleava will have had a week of in-game practice with his team, and should be well acquainted and connected with his new teammates and vice-versa.
September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Johnny Stanton (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Challenges

  • UCLA will have to travel for the first time this season, as they will be playing the Rebels at Alleigent Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, and not having the crowd in their favor can be discouraging.
  • The Rebels are still definitely contenders to win this game, but they are unpredictable. As talked about by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, the Rebels have a ton of blue-chip players and more.
  • Depending on how their games one and two go against Idaho State and Sam Houston respectively, the Rebels might prove themselves to be a powerhouse and UCLA could have a really hard time against them.

Overall, the Bruins should still have a win against UNLV, but they are not a team to be underestimated. As long as Head Coach DeShaun foster keeps his teams guard up. the Bruins should be able to stay on track for a potential shocking playoff appearance and possibly a championship.

