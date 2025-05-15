UNLV Rebels

Three Former UNLV Stars Eye NFL Debuts As 2025 NFL Schedule Is Released

Ricky White III, Jackson Woodard, and Hajj-Malik Williams are set to chase NFL dreams this fall as the 2025 season begins, with each eyeing a spot on a 53-man roster.

Mark Morales-Smith

UNLV wideout Ricky White (WO47) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
UNLV wideout Ricky White (WO47) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. On Sunday, September 7, there will be former UNLV Rebel football stars who will make their NFL debut. The most notable is wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III. White III became the first Rebel drafted when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the 2025 NFL Draft on Day 3 of the event last month.

Other potentially notable debuts could be linebacker Jackson Woodard, who was recently claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans after being released by the Seahawks whom he signed with as an undrafted free agent, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who is looking to earn a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster this summer. These are where and when all three former Rebels stars could make their NFL debut. 

WR Ricky White III

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

4:05 PM EST

From everything we've heard out of Seattle, White III sounds like he's very likely to make the team's final roster. His skills on special teams could make him a lock. He is the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, and his coaches have raved about what he brings to the team in that role. The former Rebels will also look to earn snaps on offense. 

LB Jackson Woodard

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

4:25 PM EST

Woodard is looking to prove he belongs on an NFL roster. His resume at UNLV earned him the honor of being named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. There is still a chance he lands elsewhere by the time the regular season kicks off. 

QB Hajj-Malik Williams

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

1:00 PM EST

Williams has a real shot at earning a job as a backup quarterback in Vegas. It sounds like the coaching staff loves what he brings to the table as a dual-threat quarterback. 

Recommended Articles

Jon Gruden Shouts Out UNLV After Jersey Unboxing: 'Be A Rebel'

Alani Makihele Returns To UNLV Via Transfer Portal In 'Full-Circle' Moment

Seahawks GM Compares Ricky White III To NFL Great Donald Driver

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Football