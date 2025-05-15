Three Former UNLV Stars Eye NFL Debuts As 2025 NFL Schedule Is Released
The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. On Sunday, September 7, there will be former UNLV Rebel football stars who will make their NFL debut. The most notable is wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III. White III became the first Rebel drafted when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the 2025 NFL Draft on Day 3 of the event last month.
Other potentially notable debuts could be linebacker Jackson Woodard, who was recently claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans after being released by the Seahawks whom he signed with as an undrafted free agent, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who is looking to earn a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster this summer. These are where and when all three former Rebels stars could make their NFL debut.
WR Ricky White III
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
4:05 PM EST
From everything we've heard out of Seattle, White III sounds like he's very likely to make the team's final roster. His skills on special teams could make him a lock. He is the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, and his coaches have raved about what he brings to the team in that role. The former Rebels will also look to earn snaps on offense.
LB Jackson Woodard
Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
4:25 PM EST
Woodard is looking to prove he belongs on an NFL roster. His resume at UNLV earned him the honor of being named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. There is still a chance he lands elsewhere by the time the regular season kicks off.
QB Hajj-Malik Williams
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
1:00 PM EST
Williams has a real shot at earning a job as a backup quarterback in Vegas. It sounds like the coaching staff loves what he brings to the table as a dual-threat quarterback.
