Jon Gruden Shouts Out UNLV After Jersey Unboxing: “Be A Rebel”
Former NFL head coach turned social media personality Jon Gruden has become known for his internet "unboxings." Sports franchises, both college, professional, and everything in between, send him boxes of memorabilia, apparel, and other assorted goodies, then the coach opens those boxes on camera and shows his viewers what he's received. His followers have become enamored by his excitement and enthusiasm when receiving his gifts from these franchises.
This past week, he received a personalized box from the UNLV Rebels filled with scarlet and gray gear. The big prize was a personalized #10 Rebels jersey with his name on the back. He couldn't hide his excitement if he wanted to. He said, “You aren’t going to believe this,” holding up the jersey. “This is one of the best boxes we have received. Viva Las Vegas.”
He then went on to speak about some of the legends who wore the scarlet and gray for UNLV. Most notably, he talked about his former wide receiver Keenan McCardell, whom he coached during his tenure as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gruden led the Bucs to a Super Bowl Championship, and McCardell was his leading receiver on the team. Gruden also spoke about his friend Randall Cunningham, who is widely considered the greatest football player in school history.
Gruden ended his video with a shout-out and endorsement of the UNLV program and the city of Las Vegas. “Remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” he said. “And if you are a football player, go to Vegas. Be a Rebel.”
