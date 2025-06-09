UNLV Alum Jayin White Leads Michigan Panthers Into UFL Championship After NFL Journey
United Football League veteran linebacker Jayin White is a former member of the UNLV Rebels football team and member of their All-Decade team for the 2010's. After making the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, he bounced around as a professional football player.
Now in his sixth season as a pro, he enters his second season with the UFL's Michigan Panthers. The Panthers knocked out the three-time defending champion Birmingham Stallions, on Sunday in their semi-finals playoff matchup, who won the last two USFL championships and the first UFL championship last year. The Panthers are known for their stifling defense and won their playoff game with a turnover. Now on June 14, White helps lead his defense into the UFL Championship game against the DC Defenders. Prior to Sunday's game, he spoke with the Las Vegas Sun about his journey from UNLV to where he is now.
Jayin White On Getting To Play In The NFL:
“As a kid being 7 years old and dreaming of playing in the NFL and then being in an NFL game, there’s no better feeling. Once you hit that, I believe you’re established and achieved the goal you wanted to achieve. Then, wherever the course takes me, I just ride with it.”
Jayin White On Another Potential NFL Opportunity:
“It’s just kind of taking advantage of where your feet are at right now and not worrying about the future. Especially with me being older, whatever comes to me, comes to me. If it doesn’t come, I won’t be too mad about it.”
He often attends UNLV games and has remained close with people around the program like Athletic Director Erick Harper and Associate Athletic Director David Wedley:
“I always stay in touch. That’s one of my favorite things to do, watch them play in Allegiant Stadium.”
Jayin White On His Love For Football:
“Football is the one thing I’ve always loved in my life. I’ve always been told to play as long as possible because once you hang it up, you can’t come back.”