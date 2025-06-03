UNLV Football To Host Exclusive Ladies Clinic For Women In The Rebel Community
We recently covered UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen's Elite Football Camps, which he is hosting to help build community at UNLV and give opportunities to young football players. The Rebels football program is now offering a clinic for the ladies in the community to engage with Rebels football. Friends of UNILV, the official NIL Collective supporting UNLV student-athletes, has organized a Ladies Clinic with Rebel Football presented by Thomas Dermatology. Tickets went on sale Monday for the event, which takes place on Friday, July 25, at the Fertitta Football Complex. Check-in for the Ladies Clinic will begin at 4 PM local time, and the clinic will run from 5 PM until 9 PM.
"This clinic is a fun way to learn and connect with other incredible women in our community," said Mullen. "Whether you're a longtime fan or just getting into the game, we can't wait to have you join us and see what Rebel football is all about."
The goal of the Ladies Clinic is to "empower and engage women across the Rebel community through an exclusive, behind-the-scenes football experience and offers an interactive, fun, and educational evening alongside UNLV football student-athletes, coaches, and staff." The event will feature dinner, drinks, games, a live auction, and raffles, among other things. Tickets for the event are available only on the Friends of UNILV website. While general admission costs $100, there is also a VIP package for $175, which features "an exclusive social hour with Coach Mullen, a premium swag bag and other VIP perks."
Rebels Football Chief of Staff Lee Davis made his official statement about the clinic:
"The UNLV Football Ladies Clinic is an incredible opportunity for women like me who love sports and football to come together in one of the most exciting cities in the world. It's a chance to connect with Coach Mullen, learn from our outstanding Rebel student-athletes, and feel the passion of our program up close. I'm so excited for the opportunity to meet and celebrate the strong, spirited women of the Rebel community."