UNLV's Jackson Woodard Named Second Greatest Houston Texan To Ever Wear No. 46
Last season, UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. This year, he finds himself at the Houston Texans' training camp.
After going undrafted in a bit of a surprise turn of events at the 2025 NFL Draft, he was quickly signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks and then subsequently cut by them before making it through rookie mini camp. Again, he didn't last long as he was scooped up by the Texans. Now in Houston, he is wearing No. 46, a number that, despite being worn by a legend, Texans Wire has already proclaimed that Woodard is the second-greatest Texan of all time to wear that number.
Texans Wire on the No. 46:
"No. 46 currently belongs to undrafted free agent linebacker Jackson Woodard. During his time at Arkansas and UNLV, Woodard started over 30 games and recorded 116 tackles with nine being for a loss, two and a half sacks, four pass deflections, and an interception in 2023 with the Rebels. The following year, he'd be named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Since Woodard is an undrafted free agent and has yet to take a snap, he can't be the G.O.A.T. of No. 46. Frankly, there's only one answer and his number might eventually be displayed in the rafters as one of the greatest players in franchise history."
Obviously, we are just having a little fun with this one. Woodard is actually only the second player to wear No. 46. That is because Houston legend, long snapper Jon Weeks, wore the number for the majority of the team's existence for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024. While we would love to see Woodard become an all-time great, he has an uphill battle to fight against a long snapper that a lot of Texans fans want to see his No. 46 retired.