UNLV QB Battle Heats Up In Spring Camp: Alex Orji Vs. Anthony Colandrea
The UNLV Rebels football team's spring practice schedule is now in full swing. The biggest question surrounding the team coming into the spring was their quarterback battle. New head coach Dan Mullen targeted two transfer QBs almost immediately after arriving in Las Vegas, and now those two QBs Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea are battling for the starting job. However, while they are both fierce competitors, they are also incredible teammates who are more concerned with helping each other and making the team better. The rest will work itself out.
“The thing that makes it easy for me is the quarterback rooms I’ve been in and the great teammates I’ve had,” said Orji, a senior transfer from Michigan. “That culture has shown me what it’s like to be a selfless teammate and have a selfless pursuit of excellence ... You never really know what you’re getting yourself into, but we as (quarterbacks) have had an instant connection here. We’re the black jersey crew, but when we take them off and are in the locker room with each other, we’re best friends ... Not everyone follows the same way. It’s just building bonds with people. No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. Build relationships with someone before you can call them out or love them up. The way people follow is more important than the way I lead.”
Colandrea points to Mullen's leadership as to what has kept them on track. “Coach Mullen is the man,” Colandrea said. “Spring ball has been a huge learning curve and getting adjusted to all my teammates. I’d say my main goal is just learning the offense at a high level ... I’ve played a lot of football. Just bringing leadership and confidence is important. Never hanging your head when a bad play happens. Always having a clear mind.”
Mullen just wants his quarterbacks to focus, play as hard as they can, and reach their ceiling while the coaches handle the rest. “The mind will be trying to catch up,” Mullen said. “The key is the body just has to learn to go. The body has to go as fast as you can and as hard as you can every play. You’ll figure out that the execution will come as you continue to learn. It’s not new for some guys. It’s new for everybody. It’s all a new scheme. We’ll learn it ... The coaches will get it coached up. When I get on our guys, it’s about, ‘How hard are we playing?’”
