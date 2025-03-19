UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels 2025 Football Schedule: Key Matchups and Rivalries Highlighted

The UNLV Rebels are poised to build on last year's historic season with Dan Mullen at the helm. Let's take a look at their schedule and some key matchups on the horizon.

The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The UNLV Rebels full football schedule for the 2025 season has been released. Let's take a look at who the Rebels will be facing off with this year and highlight some of the key matchups. 

Saturday, August 30, 2025: @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Saturday, September 6, 2025: vs UCLA Bruins

Saturday, September 13, 2025: vs Idaho State Bengals

Saturday, September 20, 2025: @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Saturday, October 4, 2025: @ Wyoming Cowboys

Saturday, October 11, 2025: vs Air Force Falcons

Saturday, October 18, 2025: @ Boise State Broncos

Saturday, November 1, 2025: vs New Mexico Lobos

Saturday, November 8, 2025: @ Colorado State Rans

Saturday, November 15, 2025: vs Utah State Aggies

Saturday, November 22, 2025: vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Saturday, November 29, 2025: vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Notable Matchups

vs UCLA Bruins, September 6

This is UNLV's premier out-of-conference matchup. Whenever they play a team in one of the big D-1 conferences it's an exciting matchup. It will be a great test for the Rebels before they get into Mountain Conference play, however, it should also be a very winnable game.

@ Wyoming Cowboys, October 4

This game marks the start of Mountain West Conference play for the Rebels. Their ultimate goal is to win the Mountain West Conference championship and that journey begins with this game. 

@ Boise State Broncos, October 18

Boise State is the team to beat. If UNLV is going to accomplish their goals they are going to have to find a way to beat the Broncos this season. This is the biggest game of the regular season and will be their toughest game of the year. A win at Boise would skyrocket the Rebels rankings. 

vs Nevada Wolf Pack, November 29 

In their final game of the season, UNLV plays a rivalry game against their in-state rivals. This game is the 51st Battle for the Fremont Cannon. No matter how much this game means to either team in the standings or rankings, it will always mean a lot to the players, students, alumni, and fans. 

Mark Morales-Smith
