UNLV Rebels 2025 Football Schedule: Key Matchups and Rivalries Highlighted
The UNLV Rebels full football schedule for the 2025 season has been released. Let's take a look at who the Rebels will be facing off with this year and highlight some of the key matchups.
Saturday, August 30, 2025: @ Sam Houston Bearkats
Saturday, September 6, 2025: vs UCLA Bruins
Saturday, September 13, 2025: vs Idaho State Bengals
Saturday, September 20, 2025: @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks
Saturday, October 4, 2025: @ Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, October 11, 2025: vs Air Force Falcons
Saturday, October 18, 2025: @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, November 1, 2025: vs New Mexico Lobos
Saturday, November 8, 2025: @ Colorado State Rans
Saturday, November 15, 2025: vs Utah State Aggies
Saturday, November 22, 2025: vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Saturday, November 29, 2025: vs Nevada Wolf Pack
Notable Matchups
vs UCLA Bruins, September 6
This is UNLV's premier out-of-conference matchup. Whenever they play a team in one of the big D-1 conferences it's an exciting matchup. It will be a great test for the Rebels before they get into Mountain Conference play, however, it should also be a very winnable game.
@ Wyoming Cowboys, October 4
This game marks the start of Mountain West Conference play for the Rebels. Their ultimate goal is to win the Mountain West Conference championship and that journey begins with this game.
@ Boise State Broncos, October 18
Boise State is the team to beat. If UNLV is going to accomplish their goals they are going to have to find a way to beat the Broncos this season. This is the biggest game of the regular season and will be their toughest game of the year. A win at Boise would skyrocket the Rebels rankings.
vs Nevada Wolf Pack, November 29
In their final game of the season, UNLV plays a rivalry game against their in-state rivals. This game is the 51st Battle for the Fremont Cannon. No matter how much this game means to either team in the standings or rankings, it will always mean a lot to the players, students, alumni, and fans.
