Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament Preview: How to Watch Hawaii at UNLV
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team may have not made the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a disappointing showing and surprise ousting in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, but this team is fired up after being selected to participate in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.
They have been named a No. 2 seed in the tournament coming off a 25 - 7 record and a first-place regular season finish in the Mountain West Conference. They have been matched up against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine.
Hawai'i also enters the tournament coming off a disappointing showing in the Big West Conference Tournament. As the No. 1 seed in their conference, they were defeated in their first game by the No. 4 seed UC San Diego Tritons. They finished the season with a 22 - 9 overall record and were 16 - 4 in the Big West. The Rainbow Wahine enters this game as the underdogs, but they are no pushovers. Every team in the WBIT will be tough competition. We expect to be treated to a fierce matchup between two great teams.
How to Watch Hawaii at UNLV Women's Basketball
What: Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Thursday, March 20
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
UNLV Player to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - The freshman forward is coming off an impressive campaign in which she was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and the Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year. She will look to further establish herself as the future of this program in the WBIT. We are all excited to get to watch the seniors get an opportunity to play a few more games for UNLV, but we also love getting to watch a young star give us a preview of what's in store for the future and the future is bright in Vegas.
Hawaii Player to Watch
Lily Wahinekapu, Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine - The star guard is coming off a strong season after leading her squad in both points and assists with 11.2 points per game and 2.6 assists per game. She is also a contributor on defense and led her team with 1.2 steals per game. The Lady Rebels will have to contain her is they want to advance in the tournament.
