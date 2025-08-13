UNLV Rebels Alums Ricky White III, Jackson Woodard, and Johnathan Baldwin Prepare For NFL Preseason Week 2
We are quickly approaching Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. This will be our second chance to get a look at the former UNLV Rebels football stars suiting up.
Wide receiver Ricky White III is currently competing for a spot on the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and becoming the first Rebel picked in the NFL Draft since 2010.
Linebacker Jackson Woodard is looking to carve out a role with the Houston Texans after getting dropped by the Seahawks during rookie minicamp after signing as an undrafted free agent. Defensive back
Johnathan Baldwin is the only one of this trio who looks locked onto a roster, but he's still trying to figure out his role in the Green Bay Packers defense.
They will each get their next opportunity to prove why they belong this weekend in their team's second preseason game. Here's the preseason games you'll want to check out to watch them in.
WR Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
Friday, August 15, 10 PM EST NFL Network
It's starting to look like White III has an uphill battle in front of him to make the Seahawks' opening day roster. Nevertheless, we know he's going to fight for it, and he'll also be auditioning for 31 other teams around the league. The key for him will be showing off his special teams skills in this game. If he can make one of those big plays we became accustomed to seeing during his days in Las Vegas, he could catch the eye of his coaches.
LB Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans
Saturday, August 16, 1 PM EST PM
Woodard got reps in the Texans' first preseason game and looked good against the pass. The knock on him coming out was that he wouldn't be able to keep up with NFL athletes, but that didn't show last weekend. He'll get another chance to prove why he belongs on an NFL roster this weekend, and when given an opportunity, he usually makes the most of it.
DB Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
Saturday, August 16, 1 PM EST
Baldwin was used all over the field when the Packers deployed him in their preseason opener. We saw him drop back deep, up pressing the slot receiver, and even blitzing. At this point, it would be a shock if he doesn't make Green Bay's opening day roster. However, nothing can be taken for granted, and we still want to see if he gets more of a defined role as we get closer to the regular season.
