UNLV Rebels: College Football Playoff Competition Roundup
The UNLV Rebels have College Football Playoff aspirations for this season, and they kept those hopes alive this weekend with a gutsy victory over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. However, they aren't the only team looking to be the G6 representative in the CFP. There are a number of other teams from the American Conference who entered the week right there in the mix with the Rebels to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The teams we have been following over the past few weeks, who are currently in the mix, are the USF Bulls, the Tulane Green Wave, the Memphis Tigers, and the Navy Midshipmen. However, with Navy on a bye week, we will focus on the other three contenders, who all had huge games this weekend.
South Carolina State Bulldogs @ USF Bulls
If the season ended right now, the Bulls would likely be the team in this group most likely to make the playoffs. They bounced back this week against South Carolina State after catching a beatdown from the Miami Hurricanes in Week 3. They took out all their frustration and beat them by a score of 63 - 14. Quarterback Byrum Brown was able to get back on track, throwing for four touchdowns in this game. Prior to Week 4, he had just two passing TDs and two rushing TDs all season.
Tulane Green Wave @ Ole Miss Rebels
This was a huge boost for UNLV. It's fitting that it was the Rebels who were able to beat up on the Green Wave. This was a similar situation to USF playing Miami last week. If the Green Wave were able to pull off this win or even play them down to the wire, it would be tough for UNLV to match that kind of game. Especially, with the Boise State Broncos not looking like the force that they have been the past few seasons. Nevertheless, Ole Miss took care of business and destroyed Tulane 45 - 10.
Arkansas Razorbacks @ Memphis Tigers
The Tigers are beginning to look like a real contender for a potential playoff spot after remaining undefeated by knocking off Arkansas by a score of 32 - 31. Their star running back, Sutton Smith, carried them to a big win, carrying the ball 12 times for 147 yards and a TD on the ground. If they can run the table and win the American Conference, they could be a problem for UNLV at the end of the year.
