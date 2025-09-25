UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Running Backs and Tight End
With a bye week heading into Week 5, the UNLV Rebels football team has started to roll out their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team. They began releasing the team on Wednesday and will continue until Sunday. The honorees are being announced on the team's official social media pages. Two of the three groups they released on Wednesday were the running backs and tight ends. We have already covered the offensive linemen.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Running Backs
Tim Cornett (2010 - 2013)
Charles Williams (2016 - 2021)
Lexington Thomas (2015 - 2018)
This trio of running backs was stars at UNLV. There is no questioning any of their accomplishments. Cornett finished his career as the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,733 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns. After playing at UNLV he went on to join the Houston Texans in training camp, but never played in an NFL game.
In both 2019 and 2021, Williams topped 1,250 rushing yards and scored double-digit touchdowns. He was truly one of the best backs to ever play for the Rebels.
Thomas finished his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, he totaled 2,403 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Tight End
Greg Estandia (2003 - 2005)
Estandia was a standout tight end who, after graduating from UNLV, found himself in the NFL for three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. As a senior with the Rebels, he caught 49 passes for 563 yards and seven touchdowns. Of all the tight ends over the first quarter-century on the 2000s, one tight end stood alone above the rest.
