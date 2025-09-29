UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Taking The Virginia Tech Job "Seems More Hypothetical Than Realistic"
The Virginia Tech Hokies have already fired their now former head coach, Brent Pry, this season, and UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen's name was one of the top names that popped up as a potential replacement. While Mullen quickly shot these rumors down, along with the idea of him going anywhere else, that hasn't stopped the rumors from continuing to swirl.
Recently, Thomas Hughes of Virginia Tech Hokies On SI wrote about the pros and cons of Mullen coming to Virginia Tech and if he is even a realistic option for their football program.
Virginia Tech Hokies On SI Pros Of Hiring Mullen
"Mullen would bring a proven track record of offensive innovation and quarterback development to Virginia Tech. At both Mississippi State and Florida, he built efficient, high-scoring offenses and maximized talent, developing players like Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask into stars. His SEC background could elevate the Hokies’ recruiting profile, especially in the South where Tech has historically sought talent. Mullen’s national recognition, along with his experience in high-pressure games, would add credibility and excitement around the program. His media presence and personality could also generate positive attention, potentially raising Virginia Tech’s national profile and improving fan engagement."
On The Cons Of Hiring Mullen
"While successful, Mullen’s tenure at Florida ended amid criticism over recruiting shortcomings — an issue that could resurface at Virginia Tech. Mullen has spent recent years away from the sidelines, which could raise concerns about rust or whether his offensive schemes have kept pace with modern trends. This year has been a solid start at UNLV however, which could negate the rust con."
On If Mullen Is a Realistic Option
"In my opinion, Mullen would be an intriguing but unlikely candidate for Virginia Tech. While his resume and offensive pedigree fit the program’s desire to return to national relevance, there are several hurdles. Mullen might prefer a job in the SEC or Big Ten, where resources and recruiting reach are greater. Arkansas and Florida come to mind as two schools who could have open slots, depending on how things go. Unless Tech is willing to meet his financial expectations and he commits to long-term roster development, his hiring seems more hypothetical than realistic."
We agree with Virginia Tech Hokies On SI here. It's unlikely that Mullen would want the VT job even if it were offered to him. Not only because he made it clear that he did not want to leave UNLV for any job, but if he were to leave, this does seem like the best job he could land.
