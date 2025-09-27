Breaking Down Dan Mullen as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
Virginia Tech’s search for its next head coach is officially underway, and while the Hokies are unlikely to name a replacement overnight, the speculation has already taken on a life of its own. Every day that passes, new names emerge, new theories circulate and the fanbase continues to debate which direction the program should take heading into 2026 and beyond. At Virginia Tech On SI, we’ll keep tracking the process and weighing the possibilities. From established veterans to up-and-comers, the list of who's been floated around on social media is long.
Today, we'll take a look at Dan Mullen, who's currently the head whistle at UNLV.
Mullen's Background:
Mullen began his head coaching career at Mississippi State University, where he served from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure, he guided the Bulldogs to eight consecutive bowl appearances and helped elevate the program into national prominence, highlighted by a brief No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll during the 2014 season.
Following his time in Starkville, which produced a 69-46 (60%) record, Mullen was hired as the head coach at the University of Florida, leading the Gators from 2018 to 2021. In Gainesville, he guided the team to three straight bowl games, including an appearance in the 2020 Cotton Bowl and victories in the 2018 Peach Bowl and the 2019 Orange Bowl.
However, In 2021, the bottom fell out and Mullen, sitting at 5-6 on the year, was canned after an overtime loss to Missouri.
After departing Florida, Mullen transitioned into broadcasting, working from 2022 through 2024 as a studio analyst and color commentator for ABC and ESPN. In 2024, he returned to coaching, taking over as the head football coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), bringing his wealth of SEC and national experience to the Mountain West program.
Thus far, in 2025, the Rebels are undefeated and have beaten Idaho State, Sam Houston, UCLA and Miami (Ohio).
Pros and Cons:
Pros: Mullen would bring a proven track record of offensive innovation and quarterback development to Virginia Tech. At both Mississippi State and Florida, he built efficient, high-scoring offenses and maximized talent, developing players like Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask into stars. His SEC background could elevate the Hokies’ recruiting profile, especially in the South where Tech has historically sought talent. Mullen’s national recognition, along with his experience in high-pressure games, would add credibility and excitement around the program. His media presence and personality could also generate positive attention, potentially raising Virginia Tech’s national profile and improving fan engagement.
Cons: While successful, Mullen’s tenure at Florida ended amid criticism over recruiting shortcomings — an issue that could resurface at Virginia Tech. Mullen has spent recent years away from the sidelines, which could raise concerns about rust or whether his offensive schemes have kept pace with modern trends. This year has been a solid start at UNLV however, which could negate the rust con.
Is he a realistic hire?
In my opinion, Mullen would be an intriguing but unlikely candidate for Virginia Tech. While his resume and offensive pedigree fit the program’s desire to return to national relevance, there are several hurdles. Mullen might prefer a job in the SEC or Big Ten, where resources and recruiting reach are greater. Arkansas and Florida come to mind as two schools who could have open slots, depending on how things go. Unless Tech is willing to meet his financial expectations and he commits to long-term roster development, his hiring seems more hypothetical than realistic.