UNLV Rebels @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks: How To Watch
Game Preview
Both the UNLV Rebels and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are coming into this game fresh off of a bye week. The Rebels will hit the road and travel from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Oxford, Ohio, for this one. However, these are two teams with very different starts to their season. UNLV comes into this game at 3 - 0, riding high off a win over Big 10 foe UCLA, and the RedHawks come into this game at 0 - 2 after losing to Wisconsin and Rutgers.
The Rebels are the favorites to win this game despite being on the road and losing their last three games against MAC opponents. This will be their final non-conference game before kicking off their Mountain West Conference schedule against the Wyoming Cowboys. It is crucial that they don't look past this game and take care of business if they want to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff this season.
UNLV enters this game with a high-powered offense, reaching 30 points in every game this season, while the RedHawks have only scored 17 points combined in their two games. The Rebels offense should be able to steamroll through this game; however, the Miami (Ohio) defense isn't terrible. If the RedHawks are going to have any chance in this game, they are going to have to grind out a low-scoring win, and we aren't sure they are capable of that.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
When: Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Yager Stadium, Oxford, Ohio
TV: ESPN U
Live Stream: ESPN App
Players to Watch
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - The Miami (Ohio) defense has struggled against the run so far this season, and Thomas is the best running back they will have faced this season. With a full week off, Jet should be fresh and ready to handle a full workload after having his carries somewhat limited for the start of the season, as head coach Dan Mullen has leaned heavily on quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
Dequan Finn, Miami (Ohio) RedHawks - Finn is leading the RedHawks in both passing and rushing so far this season; however, he is yet to throw a touchdown and has three interceptions. While he has rushed for one touchdown, the offense has abysmal with the Baylor Bear transfer under center. Nevertheless, he has been their offense even if that isn't necessarily saying a lot at this point.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
