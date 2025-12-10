UNLV Rebels Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis Could Be A Candidate For The Georgia Tech OC Job

All season, the UNLV Rebels faithful have had to deal with rumors swirling regarding their head coach Dan Mullen every time a high-profile job opened up this season. Despite Mullen continuously making it clear that he had no interest in going anywhere following his first season in Las Vegas, his name came up every single time a head coach got fired. Now, there is another coach whose rumors are swirling about as a man possibly on the move. The coach in question is offensive coordinator Corey Dennis, and the potential job is the offensive coordinator position for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Najeh Wilkins of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets On SI made the case for and against the Yellow Jackets signing Dennis as their new offensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets On SI On Georgia Tech Potentially Hiring UNLV Rebels Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis For The Same Position

"Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator carousel continues on, and the Yellow Jackets are going through the process of finding their next offensive coordinator. There are several candidates in position to land the job with the Yellow Jackets and coach under Brent Key. Let’s take a deeper look at UNLV's offensive coordinator, Corey Dennis, as a candidate...

It would be interesting to see if head coach Brent Key goes out west to hire an offensive coordinator. Baker has a rich history in coaching quarterbacks at an elite level and has coached some of the best in college football in the past decade. Georgia Tech has a signal caller that is really good in Aaron Philo, and part of his development as a passer will be critical to who is hired as the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Dennis could be a great potential fit with Philo, given how he runs his offensive scheme. It will be interesting to see if Coach Key considers Dennis as a candidate."

We would hate to see Dennis go after the tremendous job he did this season with the Rebels' offense; however, if he wants to go to Georgia Tech, no one could blame him. More importantly, no one could say that he didn't earn it. He turned the Rebels' offense into the best in the Mountain West Conference and helped quarterback Anthony Colandrea earn a Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News