Taking A Closer Look At UNLV OC Corey Dennis As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator carousel continues on, and the Yellow Jackets are going through the process of finding their next offensive coordinator. There are several candidates in position to land the job with the Yellow Jackets and coach under Brent Key. Let’s take a deeper look at UNLV's offensive coordinator, Corey Dennis, as a candidate.

Background/Resume

2015-2023

He began his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he was an intern in 2015. He would become a graduate assistant from 2016-2017. Dennis graduated with a degree from Ohio State in sports management. He would continue to move up at Ohio State and became the senior quality control coach for two years, 2018-2019. There, he assisted in game planning, practice planning and daily organization with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. After he continued to help those units, Dennis was named the quarterbacks coach in 2020. It was a role he would serve in until 2023 with the Buckeyes, in his quarterback's role, where he would coach CJ Stroud, Justin Fields and the late Dwayne Haskins.

2024

After his success with the Buckeyes, he moved on to the group of five, where he would join the Tulsa coaching staff as a passing game coordinator and a quarterbacks coach. He would only serve in the role for one season.

2025

He would finally get his big break and massive opportunity with UNLV, where he would be named the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach. The Rebels were top 20 in total offense, averaging 459.1 yards per game. They were a high-scoring offfense this season, ranking No.16, averaging 35.9 points per game.

Pluses: ​​

Familiarity with Georgia Tech: Corey Dennis graduated from Georgia Tech in 2014 with a degree in business administration. He was a four-year letterwinner at Georgia Tech, where he played 54 games as a wide receiver. It would be a great return home for Dennis and the Yellow Jackets.

A lot of success in his year 1 with UNLV: In his first stint as offensive coordinator with UNLV, he put together a prolific offense and had a good season. He produced a 3,000-yard passer in Anthony Clandrea and a near 1,000-yard rusher in Jai’Den Thomas. He has a good feel for the game and has had a lot of success as a main play caller.

Minuses:

May have a hefty price tag: Yes, he only had one year as the offensive coordinator, but he is quickly becoming a coveted coach in college football. He may ask for a heavy price fee with the success he had this past year. Of course, he will be cheaper than Buster Faulkner, who was an established coordinator and received a pay raise before he departed for Florida. This will be something to watch.

Can he replicate the success he had in his first year? Once you get film on someone and you know their tendencies, you can begin to send defenses in certain looks and disguises. When you are a new coordinator, it is easier to make plays and attack defenses in a multitude of ways. It will be interesting to see if he can have the same success with more defensive coordinators having tape on you.

Will Georgia Tech hire Corey Dennis?

It would be interesting to see if head coach Brent Key goes out west to hire an offensive coordinator. Baker has a rich history in coaching quarterbacks at an elite level and has coached some of the best in college football in the past decade. Georgia Tech has a signal caller that is really good in Aaron Philo, and part of his development as a passer will be critical to who is hired as the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Dennis could be a great potential fit with Philo, given how he runs his offensive scheme. It will be interesting to see if Coach Key considers Dennis as a candidate.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Bleav in Georgia Tech: First Look at The Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup Against BYU

•No. 22 Georgia Tech Opens As A Small Underdog In Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup vs No. 12 BYU

•Georgia Tech Lands In The Pop-Tarts Bowl vs No. 12 BYU After Notre Dame Declines Invitation

•Taking A Look At Brian Daboll As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech