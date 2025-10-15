UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Continues To Rack Up Accolades
After another monster week, UNLV Rebels quarterback has once again been showered with various honors for his performance in the Rebels' Week 7 win over the Air Force Falcons. After already being named the UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week, he has now been named to the Mountain West Connection Mountain West Transfer Portal Team for Week 7. It's been an outstanding season for Colandrea, who continues to garner praise and accomplish accolades on a weekly basis. This is just the latest of many, and we are sure it will be far from the last . Thi is what MWC had to say about the Rebels quarterback.
Mountain West Connection On Their Mountain West Transfer Portal Quarterback Of The Week Anthony Colandrea
"Entering the 2025 season, Coach Mullen had been non-committal on choosing a starter between Colandrea and Michigan transfer Alex Orji. They split reps in the Rebels first game of the year against Idaho State, and after that, it was all AC’s show. He’s now had four games with over 250 total yards and three scores, putting him firmly in the running for Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. His latest showing against Air Force was his most heroic yet, as he tallied 423 total yards, completed passes to seven different receivers, and ran in two scores. The second of those came with just 36 seconds to play, as Colandrea scrambled out of the pocket and across the goal line for the eventual game-winning touchdown. UNLV has had their fair share of close calls halfway through the regular season, but with the way their “AC” is running right now, they should be able to stay cool, calm, and collected down the stretch. As for Colandrea, he seems to have found the perfect home for his gunslinger playstyle in Las Vegas. There’s a long way to go for him and the Rebels to reach the CFP, but no matter what, he’s already proven himself worthy to the UNLV faithful."
We agree with Mountain West Connection here. Colandrea has absolutely proven himself worthy to the UNLV faithful. He has far exceeded any expectations that anyone had for him heading into this season. There is no chance that the Rebels would be sitting at 6 - 0 if head coach Dan Mullen had not snatched him up through the transfer portal this offseason.
