UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Rumored To Be On The Radar Of Two Power 4 Teams

Despite claiming that he would be back with the UNLV Rebels in 2026, quarterback Anthony Colandrea has decided to enter the transfer portal and looks poised to join a Power 4 team for the upcoming college football season. Colandrea had a great season in Las Vegas, which resulted in him being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. That comes after struggles as the quarterback of the Virginia Cavaliers. It will be interesting to see how he performs back in a bigger conference if that is where he lands. There are already teams rumored to be interested in him. ESPN's Max Olson listed him as a proven veteran option and had this to say about the quarterback.

"The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is ready to move back to the Power 4 level after a terrific season in Las Vegas," ESPN's Max Olson wrote. "Colandrea showed promise as a two-year starter at Virginia but decided to leave after he was benched at the end of the 2024 season. He teamed up with new coach Dan Mullen and a rebuilt UNLV squad this year and put together his best season yet with 3,459 passing yards on 66% passing, 649 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and 9 interceptions on a 10-win squad that played for the Mountain West title. Colandrea ranks No. 3 nationally in total offense and No. 2 behind only Diego Pavia in Teamworks' true wins above replacement metric. Taking care of the football has been an issue (36 career turnovers), but he'll be popular among P4 teams looking for an exciting one-year solution at QB."

According to College Football HQ On SI, there is a chance he lands with either the Tennessee Volunteers or the Florida State Seminoles. In Tennessee, starting quarterback Joey Aguilar's future could be in flux. Backup Jake Merklinger is also expected to enter the transfer portal. That could leave the Volunteers in need of a quarterback with Colandrea being a potentially perfect fit.

The Seminoles have made it a habit of adding quarterbacks through the transfer portal. They are expected to be in need of a quarterback again this season, and Colandrea could be a strong option as a dual-threat player. Florida State is most likely not in a position to get a top transfer QB, but Colandrea could be a strong consolation prize.

