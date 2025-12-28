Major college football program surges as candidate for 4,000-yard QB

Tennessee finished the 2025 season 8–4 (4–4 SEC) under fifth-year head coach Josh Heupel, a sharp drop-off from its 10–3 finish and College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

Starting quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 3,444 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while backup Jake Merklinger has publicly indicated he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens.

With Aguilar’s future at Tennessee up in the air, Merklinger’s departure would remove an experienced depth option and leave the Volunteers primed to add a quarterback from the transfer portal for 2026.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Saturday that UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, with Tennessee already emerging as one of the programs being linked to him.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) stands in the pocket as Ohio Bobcats linebacker Charlie Christopher (30) defends | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colandrea enjoyed a breakout 2025 at UNLV, being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,459 yards with 23 passing TDs and nine interceptions, adding 649 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs.

He started for UNLV during its run to the Mountain West title game and a postseason bowl appearance, finishing 19 of 30 for 184 yards and one interception with 28 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Rebels’ 17–10 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl loss to Ohio.

A Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.) product and consensus three-star recruit, Colandrea began his career at Virginia before transferring to UNLV ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Ranked as 247Sports’ No. 72 quarterback in the 2023 class, he drew nearly two dozen offers, including Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, South Florida, Troy, and Georgia State.

Throughout his collegiate career, Colandrea has amassed 7,542 passing yards and 1,151 rushing yards, totaling 61 touchdowns and a career completion rate of 63.8%.

As a dual-threat, experienced starter with a proven track record of high-volume production, he fits Tennessee’s pass-heavy offense and addresses a clear need for depth and competition at quarterback amid roster turnover.

Read More at College Football HQ