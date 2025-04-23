UNLV’s Ricky White Reignites NFL Hopes With Pro Day Surge, Eyes Return To Vegas With Raiders
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place tomorrow night, Thursday, April 24, and concludes on Sunday, April 26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are 257 athletes who are going to hear their name called throughout the three-night event and have their dreams turned into a reality. One of those players hopeful to hear his name called is UNLV Rebels wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III.
There was a fair amount of concern that White III could slip out of the draft after a poor performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a surprisingly slow 4.61 40-yard dash at the event. However, he bounced back at his UNLV Pro Day and ran an impressive 4.44 40-yard dash, which was much closer to what we expected to see at the combine. His Pro Day showing should go a long way to boosting his draft stock back up for the scouts who were in attendance, and there was at least one scout present from all 32 NFL teams at the workout. White III should now be much more confident that he will hear his name called at some point during the draft, and he'll receive an opportunity to play for an NFL team.
He was asked about how he felt after running a much-improved 40-yard dash, he said it was, “A little bit of a relief.” He also said, “This feels good. It’s a blessing being in this position.”
When asked about the dramatic improvement in his 40 time, he kept it simple, “We just worked on the small details and technique. Just putting it all together.”
Through everything, though, his heart is still with the city of Las Vegas. While he made it clear he'll be happy to be drafted by any team. There was one in particular he'd love to go to, “It’s not the end. I got to still continue to keep working, and when I get that call, it’s full go... I love this city so much. I would love to come back here and be a Raider.”
Recommended Articles
Ladji Dembele's Arrival At UNLV Adds Depth And A Familiar Last Name
UNLV Basketball Mount Rushmore: Top Runnin' Rebels Of All Time