"UNLV Will Score Early And Often" In The Frisco Bowl

The UNLV Rebels are just over an hour away from taking the field in the final game this season in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats tonight on ESPN. We have one last prediction for you that we'll be covering. We are finishing with one last prediction that favors the Rebels. This should be a true battle between two teams that had great seasons. However, it could be the UNLV offense that proves to be too much for the Ohio defense. The latest prediction we are covering comes from Colton Pool of Hero Sports.

Hero Sports On The UNLV Rebels

"Ohio’s Frisco Bowl opponent, UNLV, made another run to the Mountain West Championship in 2025 but couldn’t quite finish the job and lost to Boise State in the league title game.

But the Rebels (10-3) still enjoyed a phenomenal season. They won their first six games against Idaho State, Sam Houston, Miami (Ohio), Wyoming, and Air Force as well as a 30-23 Power Four victory over UCLA.

It wasn’t certain UNLV would return to the Mountain West title game, though, when the Rebels lost back-to-back contests against Boise State and New Mexico. But the Rebels bounced back and won four straight against Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii, and Nevada to get to that point.

And now UNLV is hoping to win its first bowl game with Dan Mullen as its head coach."

Hero Sports' Prediction For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"I predict UNLV will win and cover the 6.5-point spread. I also project the game will go Over 65.5 total points.

UNLV reportedly won’t have opt-outs for this bowl game, which is quite unique in this era of college football. That amount of talent for the Rebels should help them dominate this game.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a G5 All-American, threw for 3,275 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 66% completion rate. He also rushed for 621 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jai’Den Thomas led UNLV with 985 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 221 yards and one TD. UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley caught 54 passes for 869 yards and four scores for the Rebels.

With so much talent on offense, I think UNLV will score early and often in this matchup."

Although we don't get a precise score here, they believe that UNLV will win this game by a decent margin or more. With the Rebels being the favorites, Hero Sports believes that they will win by at least a touchdown based on the -6.5 point spread. Like they have so often this season, they believe that the high-powered UNLV offense will carry them in this game. It's difficult to disagree with that. If you want to know how we think this game will turn out, check out our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction here.



More UNLV Rebels On SI News