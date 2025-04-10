Reunited On The Sidelines: Urban Meyer Visits Dan Mullen At UNLV Spring Practice
The UNLV Rebels football team was back on the field for spring practice today in what was another excellent session under new head coach Dan Mullen. However, many eyes weren't on the field because there was a surprise guest watching. Three-time National Champion Urban Meyer was there to watch the team practice.
Meyer and Mullen are close friends, as they have been connected throughout most of their respective coaching careers. Mullen also served on quite a few of Meyer's coaching staffs. He first served under Meyer with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as their wide receivers coach. After that, he followed him to Bowling Green, Utah, and Florida, where Mullen rose as high as offensive coordinator before venturing off to become a head coach himself. The duo won two National Championships together with the Florida Gators.
Meyer took some time to speak about his friend taking the job at UNLV. “I always thought UNLV was a diamond in the rough. I couldn’t understand why people couldn’t get it going there. And then Barry Odom comes in and gets that thing cranked up before leaving (for Purdue). Right around that time, it was brought to Dan’s attention, and I remember looking in his eyes. And I thought, ‘Man, this would be a great opportunity for him,’” Meyer said.
However, Mullen isn't the only connection that Meyer has to the Rebels. You can see the ties between the duo because Mullen hired his son-in-law, Corey Dennis, to be the team's offensive coordinator. That's not to say that Dennis isn't well-qualified and deserving of the job, but it just shows how much Meyer and Muller are intertwined. It surely won't hurt to have access to the advice of a multi-time National Champion as Mullen looks to build the program into a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference.
