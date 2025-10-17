"Vegas Believes That UNLV Is Outmatched" By The Boise State Broncos
With such a packed week of news leading up to the UNLV Rebels' huge game on the road against the Boise State Broncos, there were a lot of predictions we weren't able to get to. However, we wanted to make sure we squeezed in what Mountain West Connection had to say about this game and its potential outcome.
Mountain West Connection's Keys To The Game
"1. Win First Down on Defense
Boise State is fantastic when they get the ball rolling on first down. Riley averages seven yards per carry and will lean heavily on him for early-down production. UNLV’s defense needs to be stout and stop Riley from getting those gains on first down. If the Rebels can do that, that forces the Broncos’ hand to pass the ball more, which can get Boise’s offense off the field.
2. Get More Turnovers & Don’t Turn the Ball Over
UNLV is incredible at getting turnovers, and the squad needs to keep that trend going. With 15 turnovers on the season and a +9 in turnover margin, the Rebels could effectively win just by not giving the ball away. In a hostile road environment in Boise, Colandrea can’t give the ball away.
3. Silence the Crowd
Boise State has won 15 straight games at home. It’s an alarming statistic that has to be at the back of the Rebels’ minds; the crowd has a big effect. UNLV hasn’t faced an opposing crowd like this so far this season, so they need to take them out of the game. If the Rebels can start fast and get off to a hot start like they didn’t against Wyoming, they can take the crowd out as a factor in the game."
Mountain West Connection's Prediction
"Vegas believes that UNLV is outmatched, and looking at how the defense has performed, it’s hard to disagree. Boise State loves running the ball with Riley, Gaines, and Sherrod, and UNLV gave up over 400 rushing yards last week against Air Force. However, the offense is fantastic, and coming off a big comeback victory where Colandrea never wavered. Boise State is the biggest road bump on the path to glory for UNLV. I believe the game will be more competitive than 12.5, but I think Boise State comes out on top, winning 38-34, continuing their home winning streak."
We fully agree with Mountain West Connection on their keys to the game. They are spot on there. However, in our official predictions, we do have UNLV winning this game by a field goal and we stand by that pick.
