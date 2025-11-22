When The UNLV Rebels Host The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, "Both Offenses Will Put Points On The Board"
The UNLV Rebels will be hosting the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors tonight, so just about all the predictions are in. This should be a tight game between two 4 - 2 teams in conference play, battling for a chance to play in the Mountain West Championship game. The last prediction that we will be covering this week comes from Ron Counts of Hero Sports. This is one of many this week that does not project the Rebels to exit this game with a win over the Rainbow Warriors. This is what they had to say about this Week 13 matchup.
Hero Sports Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"I predict Hawaii wins 38-34, and I predict the game goes Over 64.5 points.
UNLV has done a decent job of rushing the passer and creating turnovers this season, and the Rebels very well could create a couple of game-changing turnovers on Friday. That is a huge part of what makes this game a toss-up, in my opinion.
The problem is the Rebels’ defense is giving up yards in chunks, and they’re facing a passing attack that can put points on the board in a hurry. UNLV ranks No. 10 in the 12-team Mountain West in passing defense (264.1 yards per game), and the Rebels have given up the second-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 19. Only Utah State has given up more with 20. Hawaii is in the top half of the league in just about every defensive category, and the Rainbow Warriors are tied with New Mexico with a conference-leading 25 sacks.
Both offenses will put points on the board, I believe, but Hawaii’s defense will make enough momentum-swinging plays to win the game."
Hero Sports sites the Rainbow Warriors' defense being the reason why they are giving Hawai'i the edge. We feel the exact opposite way, but agree with everything else. It's the UNLV defense that will do enough to hold off the Rainbow Warriors in this game. It's been mobile quarterbacks and rushing attacks that have really hurt this defense this season, and while Micah Alejado has been very good, he is far from a runner. If you want to hear more about our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction for Hawai'i @ UNLV in Week 13, you can check it out here.
