Former UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Could Land With Up-And-Coming Big 12 Team

With the now former UNLV Rebels quarterback and reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Anthony Colandrea, entering the transfer portal, rumors of potential landing spots have come pouring in. We have covered quite a few of them already, but Dustin Lewis of College Football HQ On SI brought up a new potential landing spot. They spoke about Colandrea potentially landing with the UCF Knights. This is not an option we thought of, but what they had to say was interesting.

College Football HQ On SI On Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Potentially Landing With The UCF Knights

"One of the feel-good stories in college football this year was Scott Frost making his return to UCF after a failed stint at Nebraska. Frost's second run with the Knights didn't necessarily begin on a positive note.

The program finished 5-7 with poor quarterback play bogging down the offense. Redshirt senior Cam Fincher opened the season as the starter but was benched for redshirt junior Tayven Jackson, who started the final 11 games. Fincher is no longer eligible, and Jackson is headed to the portal.

As things stand, that leaves redshirt junior Jacurri Brown and redshirt freshman Davi Belfort on the roster. UCF has two incoming three-star quarterback signees in its high school class, Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr, but neither will be ready to start in 2026.

Like with Tennessee, Colandrea has the potential to elevate UCF's quarterback room while younger prospects find their footing at the college level. Plus, Colandrea's hometown is about a two-hour drive from Orlando.

With a move back to the Power Four a likelihood, landing in the Big 12 wouldn't be a bad spot for Colandrea."

Landing Colandrea makes all the sense in the world for UCF. Everything they said about the Knights' offense being bogged down by poor quarterback play, something that Colandrea could potentially help turn around. However, we aren't so sure that UCF would be the best option for him.

We still feel like the Florida State Seminoles are the most likely landing spot, another team that College Football HQ On SI mentioned in the same article, along with the Tennessee Volunteers. We'd expect that his value and Florida State's value match up almost perfectly heading into 2026. Nevertheless, we should know for sure sooner rather than later when he picks his landing spot.

