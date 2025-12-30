Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea

The quarterback market is expected to be littered with talent and experience when the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on January 2.

Throughout December, signal-callers from around the country have declared their intentions to search for a new home.

Last week, UNLV's Anthony Colandrea became one of the most experienced quarterbacks available. He's currently considered the No. 14 transfer QB, according to On3.

Colandrea had a breakout campaign in 2025, completing 275/417 passes for 3,459 yards with 23 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He added 127 carries for 649 yards and 10 more scores. Colandrea threw for 250+ yards in 7 of his 14 starts.

UNLV went 10-4 and qualified for the Mountain West Championship game, along with an appearance in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Colandrea was honored as the Mountain West's Offensive Player of the Year, along with first-team all-conference honors, for the productive campaign. He began his college career at Virginia, setting freshman records for total offense (2,183), passing yards (1,958), and completions (154) in 2023.

The rising senior has appeared in 33 games over the past three seasons. In total, Colandrea has completed 627/983 passes for 7,542 yards with 49 touchdowns to 29 interceptions. He's added 328 carries for 1,151 yards and 12 more scores.

Here are three programs that make sense for Colandrea in his final season of eligibility.

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Tommy Castellanos backed up his talk against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Florida State's season-opener. After that, there wasn't a ton to write home about. Castellanos recently had his waiver to play in 2026 denied by the NCAA, sending him to the NFL Draft.

That has the Seminoles searching for their fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons. It's a dire situation in Tallahassee as head coach Mike Norvell needs a successful year to have any chance at saving his job.

Florida State has emerged as an early contender for Colandrea's services, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Colandrea is from the Sunshine State and is a dual-threat quarterback, which is typically the type of player offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has worked with throughout his coaching career.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Volunteers have also found themselves linked to Colandrea. Tennessee is back in the market after some quarterback drama last spring. Nico Iamaleava left the program in a controversial move, returning to the West Coast at UCLA.

That led Tennessee to grab Iamaleava's replacement, Joey Aguilar, from the Bruins. Aguilar had just transferred into UCLA a few months ago, but quickly made his way to the SEC. The veteran signal-caller had a solid season this fall, throwing 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with nearly 3,500 yards through the air.

With that being said, Aguilar wasn't much of a threat on the ground. Since arriving at Tennessee in 2021, head coach Josh Heupel has fielded athletic quarterbacks such as Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton, and Iamaleava.

Colandrea fits that mold and could help the Volunteers bridge the gap as George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon develop.

UCF Knights

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost looks on during warmups before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

One of the feel-good stories in college football this year was Scott Frost making his return to UCF after a failed stint at Nebraska. Frost's second run with the Knights didn't necessarily begin on a positive note.

The program finished 5-7 with poor quarterback play bogging down the offense. Redshirt senior Cam Fincher opened the season as the starter but was benched for redshirt junior Tayven Jackson, who started the final 11 games. Fincher is no longer eligible, and Jackson is headed to the portal.

As things stand, that leaves redshirt junior Jacurri Brown and redshirt freshman Davi Belfort on the roster. UCF has two incoming three-star quarterback signees in its high school class, Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr, but neither will be ready to start in 2026.

Like with Tennessee, Colandrea has the potential to elevate UCF's quarterback room while younger prospects find their footing at the college level. Plus, Colandrea's hometown is about a two-hour drive from Orlando.

With a move back to the Power Four a likelihood, landing in the Big 12 wouldn't be a bad spot for Colandrea.

