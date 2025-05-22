Caden Fioroni Named Outstanding Rebel Of The Week After Stellar NCAA Regional Finish
On Wednesday, it was announced that UNLV Rebels men's golf star, senior Caden Fioroni, has been named the Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebel of the Week. This is the third time this season that Fioroni has earned this honor this season. It's the fourth time a member of the men's golf team has won this honor, with Zach Little also earning the honor back in February.
According to the UNLV Rebels Athletics official website, the criteria for winning the award is:
"The award goes to the student-athlete who turned in the best individual performance during the previous week of competition from Monday through Sunday, as voted on by the UNLV Athletics Strategic Communications department."
Caden Fioroni's Week Of Excellence
This announcement comes on the heels of Fioroni leading the Rebels to a third-place finish at the NCAA Urbana Regional at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana, Illinois. His, along with his teammates, outstanding performance at regionals earned the team a spot in the 2025 Men's Golf NCAA National Championships, which kick off this Friday, May 23, at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California. At the regionals, the senior shot 9-under 204 (68-67-69), which earned him a share of a second-place finish at the tournament.
Jean-Paul Herbert Comments On Caden Fioroni
His head coach, Jean-Paul Herbert, spoke about Fioroni's leadership and performance that helped his team get to the NCAA Championships for the first time in six years. "Caden is kind of our leader, but if we didn’t have several good players, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did today," Herbert said. "Caden's play was exceptional from start to finish. We're excited for him to finish off his college career at La Costa, near his hometown of San Diego."