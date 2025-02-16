UNLV Men’s Golf Captures Team and Individual Titles at John A. Burns Intercollegiate
The UNLV men’s golf team turned in championship performances at Hawai’i’s John A. Burns Intercollegiate, finishing as co-champions with No. 16 Utah after an amazing final round at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.
The Rebels fired a 14-under final round to finish at 22-under 818, marking their fifth win at the prestigious tournament and securing their second title of the season for the first time since 2017-18.
Sophomore Zach Little delivered a career-best performance, following his course-record 63 in the second round with a 5-under 65 on Saturday to claim co-medalist honors alongside Utah’s Gabriel Palacios at 11-under 199. The victory marks Little’s first collegiate win and his third top-10 finish of the 2024-25 season.
UNLV’s depth played a crucial role in the victory, with all four final-round contributors finishing inside the top 20. Senior Caden Fioroni shot a 4-under 66 to tie for 20th, while Trevor Lewis and Wyatt Plattner each finished at 5-under for the tournament, tying for sixth after rounds of 67 and 68, respectively. The Rebels also outperformed three nationally ranked programs, finishing ahead of No. 10 Illinois, No. 20 San Diego State, and No. 21 BYU.
It’s always a treat to compete in Hawaii. But to come away with a win in a historic event like this is truly an honor. I want to commend every one of our players for playing with grit and finishing like Rebels today.
This victory adds to an already strong season for the Rebels, who have now recorded three top-five finishes and five top-10 performances. Their other win came in the fall at SMU’s Trinity Forest Invitational. The program’s five titles at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate now tie them with Cal for the second-most in tournament history.
Individually, Little becomes the fourth UNLV golfer to win medalist honors at the event, joining past champions Michael Kirk (1999), Jeremy Anderson (2000), and Ryan Moore (2005).
The Rebels will now shift their focus to hosting the Southern Highlands Collegiate from March 2-4 at Southern Highlands Golf Club.
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
UNLV Lady Rebels Complete Season Sweep of UNR with 64-50 Victory
UNLV Men's Basketball Edges Fresno State for Third Straight Win