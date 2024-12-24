UNLV Women’s Golf Gets Big Commitment From 2023-24 All-American
UNLV women’s golf head coach Amy Bush-Herzer announced on Monday that Jane Huang has signed a commitment to join the Rebels for the fall 2025 season.
Huang, a native of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, is currently a sophomore at Seminole State College where as a freshman last season she was a NJCAA All-American after leading the Raiders to a second place finish in the national championship, placing 9th in the individual portion and the individual winner of the NJCAA District Championship.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jane to the UNLV women's golf program," Bush-Herzer told UNLVRebels.com "Her talent and competitive drive are undeniable, and we believe she will be a valuable asset to our team. We're excited to see her continue to develop as a golfer and contribute to the success of our program."
Huang has a 76.65 scoring average in her collegiate career and an impressive list of accolades in a short time. She has 3 top-10 finishes and 6 top-30 performances in a highly competitive junior college schedule that includes a number of Division I opponents. This past fall at the SSC-hosted Warm-Up event she tied for 5th place along with 22nd, 26th and 16th place finishes at the Stetson's Babs Steffen Invitational, Mercer's Brickyard Collegiate and the Raiders’ home competition last season respectively.
The women’s golf team has now signed four members for the 2025 class that also includes Demi Du (Las Vegas, NV/Shenzhen, Guangdong, China), Yen Liu (New Taipei, Taiwan) and Lana Yamagata (South Pasadena, CA).