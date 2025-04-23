UNLV Women's Golf Earns No. 7 Seed In NCAA Columbus Regional
The UNLV Rebels women's golf team has now learned that they will be playing in the Columbus Regional being hosted by the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio State University Golf Club from May 5th to 7th. This is their third postseason birth in four years and comes on the heels of them winning the Mountain West Conference Championship. They will enter the Columbus Region as the No. 7 seed out of 12 teams.
The Columbus Region:
1. Arkansas Razorbacks #2
2. LSU Tigers #10
3. Ohio State Buckeyes #14
4. Kansas Jayhawks #23
5. Houston Cougars
6. SMU Mustangs
7. UNLV Rebels
8. Illinois Fighting Illini
9. Kent State Golden Flashes
10. Illinois State Redbirds
11. Xavier Musketeers
12. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
The Columbus Regionals will be a 54-hole tournament that features some of the best teams and players that NCAA golf has to offer. They earned their spot in this tournament throughout the regular season and in their respective conference championship tournaments. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, taking place from May 16 to May 21. The top individual player who does not represent one of the five teams coming out of the region and heading to the NCAA Championships will also earn themselves a spot at the championship tournament.
Along with the Columbus Region, there are five other regional championship tournaments taking place where teams and individuals will be competing for a shot to play at the NCAA Championships.
The Other Five Regions:
Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club (host: Arizona State)
Keene Trace Golf Club (host: Kentucky)
Birdwood Golf Club (host: Virginia)
The Rawls Course (host: Texas Tech)
Ohio State University Golf Club (host: Ohio State)
Recommended Articles
Ladji Dembele's Arrival At UNLV Adds Depth And A Familiar Last Name
UNLV Basketball Mount Rushmore: Top Runnin' Rebels Of All Time